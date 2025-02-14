Idaho Fish and Game's homegrown 'Hook and Bulletin' podcast hits 50 episodes

The Hook and Bulletin just fired off its 50th episode — “Tying ‘Wild Game’ Flies, Bingeing on Biology, and Price Lock” — and we’re excited to take this podcast even further down the line, including future interviews with the folks that make Idaho Fish and Game tick and the fish and wildlife they devote their lives to protecting, preserving, perpetuating, and managing.

For those who’ve never put an ear to the Hook and Bulletin, the podcast is a short-and-sweet weekly news roundup of hunting, fishing, trapping and conservation stories from around the Gem State. And on occasion, when we can corner the right subject matter experts, we include full-length discussions concerning more complex topics, such as e-tagging salmon and steelhead, patrolling the Frank Church Wilderness, and tracking turkeys.

We encourage folks to tune in on whatever podcast platform they choose. The goal is to give sportsmen and women a chance to download and listen at their leisure—whether it’s at the office, stuck in rush hour traffic, heading out on a weekend hunt or fishing trip, or sitting around the campfire.

We also encourage listeners to write in to podcast@idfg.idaho.gov if you’re interested in specific topics or have questions related to fish and game matters.

Those interested can listen to the Hook and Bulletin on its official podcast page, Podbean, on Fish and Game’s YouTube channel, or any other podcast listening site you prefer.