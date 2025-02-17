RoofersCoffeeShop® Inc. announces new branding - The Coffee Shops™

Ongoing expansion of RoofersCoffeeShop leads to new branding.

We are the place Where the Industries Meet and are focused on bringing resources and education, embracing all contractors through the current sites and new sites coming in the future.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, launches new branding - The Coffee Shops™. Officially The Coffee Shops Productions is now a dba of RoofersCoffeeShopInc. The overall branding encompasses RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShopand CoatingsCoffeeShopalong with the award-winning AskARoofer™.“As we have grown with new Coffee Shops branching out from roofing to metal to coatings, we wanted to bring all contractors under one overall umbrella of The Coffee Shops," stated President Heidi J. Ellsworth. "The Coffee Shops are the place Where the Industries Meet. We are focused on continuing to bring resources and education with The Coffee Shops embracing all contractors through the current sites and new sites coming in the future."The Coffee Shop communities serve up information for contractors and property owners every day. Focused on improving businesses and sharing important information, our sites have created online communities that are making a difference. With RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and/or AskARoofer doors are continually opened for businesses to the very heart of each industry. The Coffee Shops brand supports contractors of all types and sizes along with the many businesses that contribute to the trades.All Coffee Shops will continue to bring resources, multimedia, training and editorial thought leadership in an easy-to-consume format following The Coffee Shops’ model of Read Listen Watch (RLW). They will also continue to create cross-platform content that offers contractors of all trades the opportunity to gain information they can use to grow their businesses.“The Coffee Shops continue to offer experiences that not only inform but educate,” continued Ellsworth. “Our online community is all about connecting and networking for success for all contractors and industry professionals. We will continue to lead the industries while bringing all the Coffee Shop sites under one brand - The Coffee Shops.”Find out more at www.thecoffeeshops.online or on any of the Coffee Shop sites including www.rooferscoffeeshop.com www.coatingscoffeeshop.com and www.askaroofer.com About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are “Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit www.thecoffeeshops.online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.