Mayo Clinic Psychiatrist Leads Groundbreaking Holistic Psychiatry Program at Better U

The mental healthcare system is broken: it’s not just about new treatments, it’s about completely rethinking how we approach mental fitness” — Derek Du Chesne, CEO of Better U

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better U , a next-generation mental healthcare company, announced today that Dr. Janette Leal , a Mayo Clinic -trained psychiatrist, has joined the organization to lead its groundbreaking Holistic Psychiatry and Medication Management Program. Drawing from both her clinical expertise and personal journey as an SSRI patient, Dr. Leal is pioneering a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that seamlessly integrates traditional psychiatry with holistic, evidence-based therapies.“I was once an SSRI patient searching for a better path. Through life-changing treatments like ketamine therapy, I discovered a transformative way to heal,” said Dr. Leal, who trained at Mayo Clinic and The Integrative Psychiatry Institute. “Now, I’m bringing that same integrative approach to help others, embracing the whole person with breakthrough therapies, timeless wisdom, and authentic, lasting healing.”The Holistic Psychiatry and Medication Management Program introduces a revolutionary approach to mental health care by uncovering and healing root causes rather than simply managing symptoms. Patients receive thoughtfully curated care combining breakthrough treatments like ketamine therapy with evidence-based healing strategies, each uniquely tailored to their journey. The program reaches people nationwide through Better U’s advanced telehealth platform, bringing expert psychiatric care directly into the lives of those who need it most.“The mental healthcare system is broken: it’s not just about new treatments, it’s about completely rethinking how we approach mental fitness” says Derek Du Chesne, CEO of Better U. “Dr. Leal is leading the charge for this change. After hearing countless stories from patients who’ve been stuck with outdated treatments, doctors who push meds that aren’t working, and feeling like they're invisible – we knew we had to do something. We’re bringing a fresh approach with the same wraparound care we use in ketamine therapy, now applied to integrative psychiatry. We're focused on what really matters: nutrition, cementing healthier habits, community support, and personalized care. Dr. Leal’s new model is the future of improving patient outcomes.”Under Dr. Leal’s leadership, Better U emerges as the first telehealth platform to unite integrative and traditional psychiatry under Mayo Clinic-trained guidance. The program launches nationwide in February 2025, for more information visit, www.betterucare.com/holisticpsychiatry About Better U:Better U is redefining mental healthcare by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat approach, embracing a holistic model that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the integration of mind and body. By harnessing the transformative potential of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine treatments, psychiatry, and talk therapy, alongside clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is dedicated to driving personal growth and enhancing brain function for sustainable, lasting change. With unwavering support at every step, Better U empowers individuals to embark on a journey toward better mental and physical well-being, celebrating breakthroughs and progress along the way.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.