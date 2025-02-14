MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/13/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 13, 2025
On 2/10/2025, TFC Eckrich responded to a residence on Mayfaire Lane, Lexington Park, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Taylor Michelle Haile, 19 of Lexington Park, MD destroyed the property of another individual. Haile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 1/25/2025, Hunter Douglas Dunn, 31 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
- On 1/26/2025, David Drew Hudgins, 57 of California, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 2/1/2025, Andrea Nicole Alston, 42 of White Plains, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 2/2/2025, Andrew Michael Hurst, 26 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 2/7/2025, Charles John Reminga, 26 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
- On 2/9/2025, Elias Moises Alicea, 44 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
- On 2/11/2025, Eriq Lucien Marcus Edwin Mercado, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 1/23/2025, Clark Edward Lutz, 69 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 1/27/2025, Timothy Patrick Hogan, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 1/28/2025, Joseph Franklin Sullivan, 29 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for Violation of Probation: Driving while under the influence of alcohol
- On 1/30/2029, Jayson David Pressley, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for Murder – First Degree, Murder – Second Degree and Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime
- On 2/3/2025, Patrick James Anderson, 29 of California, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for Assault – First Degree, Assault – Second Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1,000+
- On 2/3/2025, Terrance Andre Milburn, 30 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 2/7/2025, Kevin Maurice Walls, 62 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov