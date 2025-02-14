MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/13/2025

February 14, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 13, 2025

On 2/10/2025, TFC Eckrich responded to a residence on Mayfaire Lane, Lexington Park, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Taylor Michelle Haile, 19 of Lexington Park, MD destroyed the property of another individual. Haile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 1/25/2025, Hunter Douglas Dunn, 31 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 1/26/2025, David Drew Hudgins, 57 of California, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/1/2025, Andrea Nicole Alston, 42 of White Plains, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/2/2025, Andrew Michael Hurst, 26 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/7/2025, Charles John Reminga, 26 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 2/9/2025, Elias Moises Alicea, 44 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 2/11/2025, Eriq Lucien Marcus Edwin Mercado, 35 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 1/23/2025, Clark Edward Lutz, 69 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 1/27/2025, Timothy Patrick Hogan, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 1/28/2025, Joseph Franklin Sullivan, 29 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for Violation of Probation: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

On 1/30/2029, Jayson David Pressley, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for Murder – First Degree, Murder – Second Degree and Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

On 2/3/2025, Patrick James Anderson, 29 of California, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for Assault – First Degree, Assault – Second Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1,000+

On 2/3/2025, Terrance Andre Milburn, 30 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 2/7/2025, Kevin Maurice Walls, 62 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS – Paraphernalia

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

