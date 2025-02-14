Tecta America Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in the Roofing Industry

Tecta America announces its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of innovation, growth, and excellence in the roofing industry.

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecta America, the nation’s largest commercial roofing company, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of innovation, growth, and excellence in the roofing industry.

Founded in February 2000 by ten premier, local roofing contractors with a vision for building a better roofing company, Tecta America has since grown into a powerhouse with over 100 locations nationwide. This remarkable achievement reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to treating customers and employees with respect and dignity, prioritizing safety and quality, and capitalizing on best practices, all while maintaining a strong local foundation and presence in each location.

“The roofing industry visionaries who founded Tecta saw the potential in merging their companies and took significant risk in doing so, but even they have been surprised by our success over the past quarter of a century of growth and development. Today, even for as big as we are, we have not lost focus on our roots and our mission: to attract and retain the best people in the industry by treating people with respect and dignity”, said Dave Reginelli, Tecta’s CEO.

Over the past 25 years, Tecta America has set the standard for industry success by educating roofing companies nationwide on operating more effectively. This approach has not only elevated local businesses but also transformed the roofing industry.

Safety has always been a cornerstone of Tecta America’s mission. The company leads the industry with an exceptional EMR (Experience Modification Rate) of 0.51, far surpassing the industry average of 1.0. This dedication to safety reflects Tecta’s commitment to protecting its workforce and delivering the highest-quality service to its customers.

Dave continued, “Our 25th anniversary marks 25 years of continuous evolution of our proven business model, which others may try to emulate, but cannot replicate. Our steady and continuous investments in our people and our business lead the industry, and we are proud of how well our employees serve our customers with the best they have, day in and day out.”

Mark Santacrose, Tecta’s Executive Chairman, said “I am certainly proud of our growth and financial success over the past years, but more importantly, I am proud of how we have achieved it. We have consistently found the best contractors and organizations who truly saw the benefit of joining an organization that shared their values and appreciation for their employees. Tecta is positioned so well for continued success - by keeping our focus on our people.”

As Tecta America celebrates this milestone this year, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence, innovation, and service to customers nationwide.



Tecta America, with over 100 locations nationwide, is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, known for its impeccable quality and safety standards. As an approved applicator of all major roofing manufacturers, Tecta is committed to providing industry-leading solutions to commercial clients across the country.

