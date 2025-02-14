Molly Dee Wells Announces the Release of Her Second Novel, Conversations on a Shoestring

PACIFIC NORTHWEST, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Molly Dee Wells , acclaimed author of The Girl in the Shoebox, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her second book, Conversations on a Shoestring. This deeply moving collection of poetry offers an intimate exploration of the emotional and psychological journeys of a mother and daughter, bound together by creativity, shared struggles, and an unbreakable bond.Conversations on a Shoestring is a collaboration between Molly Dee Wells and her late mother, Delores M. Miller. The book features Delores’s poems, written in the 1980s and early 1990s, alongside Molly’s own works, composed during her late teenage years in the early 2000s.Molly’s poetry reflects the perspective of a young woman navigating a rapidly changing world, grappling with her place in it while carrying the weight of her mother’s past. Delores’s poems, on the other hand, offer a glimpse into the emotional landscape of a woman confronting trauma, mental illness, and the search for hope.When asked about her inspiration for the book, Molly shared, “I’ve always loved writing. Even as a child, I carried around a notebook and a book wherever I went. This collection is a tribute to my mother and the creative spirit we shared. Her poems, written decades ago, still resonate deeply with me, and I hope they will with readers too. It’s a conversation between us, across time and through poetry.”Indeed, the book serves as both a tribute and a conversation between generations, connected through poetry and shared pain. It is an unfiltered, emotional journey through time, memory, and the bond between mother and daughter.Conversations on a Shoestring will be available for purchase on Amazon soon.About Molly Dee WellsMolly Dee Wells lives in the Pacific Northwest with her spouse, three kids, three dogs, and three cats. Adopted from India and raised in the USA, she earned a degree in Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality in 2004. When not exploring the outdoors, Molly enjoys reading Mystery, YA, Historical Fiction, and Biographies. She’s always up for a conversation about her love for tacos and Doctor Who.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.