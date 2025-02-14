Freen OÜ Announces the Upcoming Launch of Freen-6, a 6 kW Small Wind Turbine

Freen-6 small wind turbine

KOHTLA-JäRVE, ESTONIA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, Estonian-based innovator in vertical-axis wind turbine technology, is set to launch its latest product, the Freen-6, in Q2 2025. Designed for both on-grid and off-grid applications, this 6 kW ultra-light wind generator is engineered to provide reliable and efficient power generation, even in regions with variable wind conditions.The Freen-6 small wind turbine represents a significant advancement in small wind turbine technology. With a turbine height of just 3 meters and a total installation height below 20 meters, it is an ideal solution for areas with strict height restrictions. Additionally, its low noise level of just 40 dB at 100 meters makes it suitable for urban, densely populated, and noise-sensitive environments.“We started this year with exciting developments, and the upcoming launch of Freen-6 is a major milestone in our mission to provide efficient and accessible wind energy solutions,” said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen OÜ. “With its compact footprint and quick installation time, Freen-6 is set to revolutionize the small wind turbine market.”Key Specifications of Freen-6:- Rated Power: 6 kW- Cut-in Wind Speed: 3 m/s- Cut-out Wind Speed: 17 m/s- Wind Class: IEC III, IV- Swept Area: 18 m²- Noise Level: 40 dB at 100m- Turbine Height: 3 m- Total Installation Height: 20 m- Weight: 500 kg- Footprint Area: 36 m²- Lifecycle Time: 20 years- Operating Temperature Range: -25°C to +40°C- Survival Wind Speed: 36 m/s- Remote Monitoring: FREEN SCADA- Installation Time: 1-2 daysThe Freen-6 is designed to cater to a broad range of users, including small households, businesses, and emergency power applications. Its lightweight construction, ease of installation, and efficient performance make it an excellent choice for regions with wind speed limitations and height restrictions.Interested customers can now place pre-orders for Freen-6. Visit manufacturer’s website www.freen.com for more details.About Freen OÜFreen OÜ is an Estonian-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of small vertical-axis wind turbines. Committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions, Freen OÜ provides high-quality wind energy products designed for diverse environmental conditions.

