Derrick Girard Announces New Book Put To The Test

MEDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derrick Girard , a successful entrepreneur and business consultant, has announced the release of his latest book, Put To The Test . The book was revealed in a recent LinkedIn post from Girard's official account.In Put To The Test, Girard shares a personal and honest account of how life's toughest challenges can either make or break us. Drawing from his own experiences, Girard discusses the difficulties he faced, including three lawsuits that threatened to derail his rapidly growing business. Through it all, he embraced the "FIO" (Figure It Out) mindset, which focuses on resilience, determination, and hard work.Girard's insights are shaped by a variety of life experiences, including military discipline, entrepreneurial risk-taking, and the challenges of domestic life. In the book, he highlights the principles and habits necessary for overcoming obstacles and achieving success.When asked about his motivation to write the book, Girard said, "I wanted to answer the question I have received so many times: How in the world did you do that? How did I start a company with no experience in the field; How did I keep it afloat during the lawsuits; and finally, what would I say to someone else dealing with challenges. I hope the wisdom I share in the book can help guide readers on their own paths to figure things out."Throughout his career, Derrick Girard has built a reputation for solving complex business challenges. He has deep expertise in business operations, strategy, and leadership, and is known for his hands-on approach to helping companies scale, pivot, and overcome challenges in competitive markets.About the AuthorDerrick Girard is an entrepreneur and business consultant with a strong track record of building and scaling successful businesses. In 2023, he sold his tech company after navigating significant challenges and transforming it into an industry leader.

