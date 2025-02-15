Tampa Business Broker Secures Prestigious Exit Planning Certification CEPA

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida Earns Prestigious CEPA Designation- Michael Shea, Senior Broker and Partner at Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, has been awarded the prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation by the Exit Planning Institute. This achievement further solidifies Shea’s position as a leading expert in business brokerage and exit planning in Central Florida.The CEPA designation is the most widely accepted and recognized exit planning program in the world. It equips advisors with the skills to provide comprehensive exit planning solutions to business owners, focusing on value growth, protection, and transfer.With over two decades of experience and more than 400 transactions totaling over $1 billion in sold business volume, Michael Shea has consistently demonstrated his expertise in the field. His impressive credentials now include:• Board Certified Intermediary (BCI)• Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)• Certified M&A Professional (CMAP)• Licensed Real Estate Broker• And now, Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA)“Earning the CEPA designation allows me to provide even more value to my clients,” said Michael Shea. “This certification enhances my ability to guide business owners through the complex process of exit planning, ensuring they maximize their business value and achieve their personal and financial goals.”Shea’s expertise spans various industries, including distribution, manufacturing, logistics, and consumer product sales. His focus on assisting professionals and entrepreneurs in business sales, purchases, exit planning, and strategic acquisitions has made him a trusted advisor in the Central Florida business community.As a CEPA, Shea will utilize the Value Acceleration Methodology, a proprietary framework developed by the Exit Planning Institute, to help business owners build more valuable companies, strengthen their personal financial plans, and align their business goals with their personal aspirations.For more information about Michael Shea and his services, please visit www.yourfloridabusinessbroker.com or call (321) 287-0349.About Transworld Business Advisors of Florida: Transworld Business Advisors is the world’s leading business brokerage franchise, providing valuable services for business buyers and sellers. With over 40 years of brokerage experience, Transworld represents acquisition-minded corporations and individuals interested in owning their own company or in franchising.Contact: Michael Shea, CEPA Transworld Business Advisors of Florida Phone: (321) 287-0349 email mike@tworld.com

