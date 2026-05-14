Shea Names to Million Dollar Producer by The Business Brokers of Florida

Expert Business Broker Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

The Business Brokers of Florida Awards Michael of Transworld multiple awards

It's about 21 years of helping families secure their legacies and ensuring that the transition of business ownership is handled with the precision it deserves” — Michael Shea

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea Achieves Historic 21st Consecutive Year as Million Dollar ProducerConsistency is the hallmark of expertise, and Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors has achieved a milestone reached by few in the industry: his 21st consecutive year in the Million Dollar Producer category.Since beginning his career in 2005, Shea has maintained elite production levels regardless of economic shifts. This 21-year streak coincides with his recent induction as a 9-time Platinum Award winner at Transworld, recognizing annual commissions exceeding $500,000.As a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and Board Certified Intermediary (BCI), Shea has presided over more than 475 completed transactions. His "client-first" philosophy and data-driven marketing approach have made him a permanent fixture at the top of the Florida business brokerage rankings."Twenty-one years in the Million Dollar Club isn't just about the numbers," said Shea. "It's about 21 years of helping families secure their legacies and ensuring that the transition of business ownership is handled with the precision it deserves."About Michael SheaMichael Shea is a Senior Business Broker and Partner with Transworld Business Advisors. Specializing in the Florida market, he provides expert guidance in mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, and exit planning. He holds the prestigious CBI, CMAP, BCI, and CEPA designations and manages yourfloridabusinessbroker.com.About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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