Michael Shea of Transworld Business Advisors of Tampa Named Top Dealmaker by the Business Brokers of Florida

Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea Tampa Business Broker Michael Shea

Michael Shea one of the top business brokers in Florida is recognized again as Top Producer in the State and Tampa Area

Being named Top Deal Maker is a testament to the trust local entrepreneurs place in our team to handle their most significant financial transitions” — Michael Shea

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Shea, Senior Partner at Transworld Business Advisors , has been officially recognized as the Top Deal Maker for West Florida by the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF). This prestigious award is presented to the individual who successfully facilitated the highest number of business sales within the Tampa Bay region over the past year.In a competitive market, Shea’s ability to navigate complex negotiations and close a record volume of transactions has solidified his position as the leading authority for business owners in Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg."The Tampa Bay business community is incredibly resilient," said Shea. "Being named Top Deal Maker is a testament to the trust local entrepreneurs place in our team to handle their most significant financial transitions."Michael Shea represents the Tampa Florida Transworld office. In business since 2005, he has established a reputation as a trusted business broker across Florida’s key markets- from Tampa to Orlando, Melbourne, and more. Over the past two decades, Michael and his team have closed over $1 Billion in sold business volume and presided over more than 450 transactions. His credentials include the IBBA Certified Business Intermediary, and most recently, the prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor(CEPA) credential. He is also a Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker and Business Brokers of Florida Board Certified Intermediary.Transworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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