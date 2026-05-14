Michael Shea is Named to the Top 50 Brokers in Florida for the 21st Year

Michael Shea of Transworld Tampa Again achieved Industry Recognition for Outstanding Performance in Selling Tampa Businesses

Ranking in the Top 50 in a state as large and diverse as Florida is an honor” — Michael Shea

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of more than 1,000 active members within the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) association, Michael Shea has been named to the Top 50 Brokers statewide. This ranking accounts for total sales volume and transaction count across the entire state of Florida, one of the most active M&A markets in the country.This honor highlights Shea’s reach beyond the Tampa market, reflecting his influence in Orlando, Sarasota, and Lakeland. With over $1.5 billion in career deal volume, Shea continues to set the gold standard for professionalism and results within the Transworld network and the broader brokerage industry."Ranking in the Top 50 in a state as large and diverse as Florida is an honor," Shea noted. "It reflects our commitment to providing sophisticated exit planning and valuation services to business owners from the Gulf Coast to Central Florida."Michael Shea represents the Tampa Florida Transworld office. In business since 2005, he has established a reputation as a trusted business broker across Florida’s key markets- from Tampa to Orlando, Melbourne, and more. Over the past two decades, Michael and his team have closed over $1 Billion in sold business volume and presided over more than 450 transactions. His credentials include the IBBA Certified Business Intermediary, and most recently, the prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor(CEPA) credential. He is also a Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker and Business Brokers of Florida Board Certified IntermediaryAbout Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors(TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.