Peoria Police Department Becomes A Certified Autism Center™, Shows Commitment to Enhancing Accessibility

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly recognizes the Peoria Police Department as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To earn this designation, over 80% of officers and personnel completed position-specific training to enhance their services and accessibility within their community. The certification includes scenario-based training designed to equip officers and staff with essential skills for effectively understanding, communicating with, and assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

"As the Chief of the Peoria Police Department, I am incredibly proud of our recent designation as a Certified Autism Center™. This reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of all members of our community, especially individuals with autism and other developmental disorders,” says Thomas Intrieri, Chief of Police. “By providing our officers with specialized training, we are better prepared to respond to those in need with understanding and empathy, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their unique needs, is treated with dignity and respect. This is not just a certification; it is a vital step toward building a safer, more inclusive community for all of us here in Peoria."

“Having trained police departments is vital to ensuring officers and personnel are equipped with the skills, practices and resources to best assist every community member, especially autistic, neurodiverse and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to award the Certified Autism Center™ designation to the Peoria Police Department, recognizing their efforts to enhance safety and accessibility in their community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created specialized programs so staff in various industries would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also manages the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com and CertifiedAutismCenter.com, free resources for families and autistic individuals that list certified destinations, organizations and a variety of other resources. Each organization listed on the sites has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Peoria Police Department

The Peoria Police Department, located in Peoria, Arizona, serves a growing community of over 210,000 residents across 180.5 square miles. With a dedicated team of more than 350 employees, the department is committed to partnering with the community to ensure a high quality of life and safety, maintaining public trust, and preserving life and property. Through proactive policing, effective crime prevention, and strong community engagement, the department strives to foster positive relationships while addressing the city’s diverse public safety needs. The Peoria Police Department upholds its core values of professionalism, integrity, transparency, and accountability, working alongside the community to create a safe and welcoming environment for all.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

