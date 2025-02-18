Lloyd Askew Consulting Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LUDLOW, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lloyd Askew, a technical consultant with over 40 years of experience in the wire and cable industries, has been included in the distinguished Marquis Who’s Who directory. This honor acknowledges his enduring contributions and expertise in the field, particularly in the realms of electrical wire and cable design, manufacturing processes, and quality assurance systems.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1974, Askew embarked on a career that initially focused on plastic extrusion, particularly the production of rigid plastic pipes. His transition from chemical engineering to a leading role in the wire and cable sector was made possible by his ability to transfer knowledge gained from one industry to another, ultimately influencing developments in the manufacturing processes used today.

Career Highlights and Industry Contributions

Lloyd Askew’s career began in the 1970s, but it was his move into the wire and cable field that defined his legacy. In the electrical wire and cable industries, Askew is known for his in-depth knowledge and pioneering approach. His expertise spans the electrical, systems and chemical engineering aspects of wire and cable making, encompassing the unique challenges and solutions related to the materials and methods used in both fabrication and application.

“While most of what I learned about wire and cable during my formal education amounted to just a few textbook pages, my career in this industry has been profoundly enriched through mentors and hands-on experience,” explains Askew.

His work, particularly after the wide-spread introduction of fiber optics in the 1970s and 1980s, reshaped the landscape, proving that copper wire had enduring potential and was more capable than previously thought. Despite predictions of copper’s decline, Askew’s work illustrated its sustained viability and adaptability, solidifying its role alongside growing fiber optic technologies.

Askew’s notable achievements include leading technical teams to success in competitive challenges such as the one initiated by a Pennsylvania Electric Power Company for identifiable underground power cables. His work led to the development of a groundbreaking cable design that features a distinct three-red-stripe pattern, winning his company a prestigious two-year no-bid required contract.

Additionally, Askew played a pivotal role in the collaborative efforts that reduced premature field failures of power cables through testing and manufacturing innovations, which impacted industrial standards globally.

Philosophy and Continuing Work

Askew remains driven by the complexities and continual learning opportunities presented by the wire and cable industry. “Every day is a chance for discovery,” he remarks. “The industry’s ongoing evolution ensures that there is always something new to learn or a challenge to overcome.”

Besides his professional contributions, Askew is also committed to community service. As a member of Alpha Chi Rho, he participates in charitable work and engages in various volunteer activities with Freemasonry. This dedication to service extends beyond his professional life, impacting his local community positively.

While his achievements have granted him a rightful place in Marquis Who’s Who, Askew is not resting on his laurels. He offers his technical consultation services worldwide, helping companies on both small and large scales, from single phone calls on wire specifications to long-term projects involving international market penetration strategies.

Enduring Impact and Future Directions

Looking forward, Askew will continue leveraging his wealth of knowledge to address the industry’s pressing needs, including sustainability and innovation. He stresses the significance of recycling copper and other metals to preserve these valuable resources for future use. Design of Experiments and Statistical Methods are important tools for product and process improvement to understand the underlying factors that contribute to positive (or negative) observed outcomes.

“My ideal client is one who seeks to improve their products through innovation and quality enhancement,” he shares. By helping companies understand and remedy field failures, Askew assures that the practice of continuous improvement remains a central tenet of his business philosophy.

About Lloyd Askew

A highly respected consultant in the wire and cable industry, Lloyd Askew offers unmatched expertise that spans four decades. His diverse background, spanning chemical and systems engineering disciplines along with the technical, quality assurance and manufacturing sides of wire and cable, positions him as a sought-after consultant for companies working to innovate and excel in this dynamic field.

Close Up Radio recently featured Lloyd Askew in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, February 12th at 6pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, February 19th at 6pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-lloyd-askew-consulting/id1785721253?i=1000691882726

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-266935795/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2kL6ZFEZmwuIGq7Bqo1WaK

For more information about Lloyd Askew, please visit www.lloydaskewconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.