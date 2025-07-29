Attorney-Turned-Chaplain and Author Steven Chananie Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MOUNT VERNON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the concrete jungles of Manhattan’s courtrooms to the quiet, contemplative hallways of hospitals, Steve Chananie’s journey is an inspiring example of the power of spiritual awakening and humility. Known for his decorated career as a prosecutor and then in private practice as a healthcare regulatory attorney – and now emerging as a profound voice in interfaith conversations –Chananie is thrilled to announce the release of his book, “Remembrance of Things Forgotten: Lessons Learned During My Brief Time as a Hospital Chaplain.”

Steve Chananie began his career entrenched in the adversarial world of prosecution, dedicating himself to the rule of law at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Organized Crime Task Force. His expertise saw him rise to become the Chief of the Appeals Bureau in the Queens District Attorney’s Office, leading a team of 40 attorneys to ensure justice and fairness.

“While prosecution fulfilled a part of my journey, there was always a deeper call I wanted to answer,” Chananie reflects. “This call led me beyond the courtroom to chaplaincy, where I found spiritual lessons that deeply resonated with me.” His transition from the courtroom to the seminary at Union Theological Seminary—a place he describes as one filled with “great affinity and joy”—marked a turning point.

A New Chapter in Service and Reflection

In “Remembrance of Things Forgotten,” Chananie delves into the emotional realms experienced during his time as a hospital chaplain. Guided by his supervisor, Jose Maria Collazo, Chananie learned to navigate the spiritual dimensions of human connection. He poignantly uses the metaphor of the “Cathedral of the Spirit” to describe how beliefs can become life-changing when treated as more than mere conceptual structures. Instead, they can become a conduit to the divine.

His book captures the beauty of human connection, as illustrated by the touching story of Maria, a leukemia patient, and Chananie’s approach of offering spiritual solace and uplifting human dignity. “I wrote this book to capture not just the challenges, but also the sanctity I witnessed. It was about remembering and reawakening to truths that seem forgotten in the hustle of everyday life,” explains Chananie.

A Life Dedicated to Spiritual Growth and Environmental Advocacy

Chananie’s journey is one that harmonizes spirituality, law, and environmental ethics. His foundation in spiritual study began as a child, cultivating in an interfaith dialogue rooted in compassion and reverence for all life (paralleling his aspirations in environmental law). Steven’s dedication to the environment is further evidenced by his role as a founding member of the Society for Earth Law.

“In both law and spirituality, there’s a shared commitment to justice and recognizing the intrinsic value of life,” Chananie shares. “My hope is to bridge these worlds through my work and writings.”

Upcoming Engagements and Continuing Impact

As Chananie continues to engage with the public through speaking opportunities, he envisions “Remembrance of Things Forgotten” as a precursor to further contribution in spiritual and environmental dialogues. This fall, he is resuming chaplaincy by volunteering in local hospitals, alongside ongoing roles at the Interfaith Center of New York and the Society for Earth Law.

“This book is a reminder that our core values have always been about love, compassion, and respect for all life,” Chananie concludes. “In remembering these truths, we can all find a path to a more connected and purposeful existence.”

About Steve Chananie

Steve Chananie is a former prosecutor turned chaplain, author, and advocate for spiritual and environmental consciousness. With a rich professional history in law and an immersive journey into spirituality, Chananie uses his unique experiences to champion the inherent worth of every life. His writings and engagements are geared toward fostering a society that values empathy, justice, and unity.

