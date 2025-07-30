Top Lawyer Patrick Edgerton of Edgerton & Edgerton Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do farms, breaking in horses, and cowboy boots have to do with being a top ranked lawyer? Everything if you are Patrick Edgerton, partner in the law firm Edgerton & Edgerton. Patrick grew up in a white-collar family in farm country and in his youth grew up training and riding horses, his most favorite a Belgian Horse named Thor. It lends a unique Western flair to everything he does in life, which included earning recognition in the Marquis Who’s Who in America for both 2023 and 2024 and other awards such as Litigator of the Year for 2020 & 2021 in Civil Litigation by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Lawyers 2023 & 2024 Attorney of the Year, and 2020 Pro Bono Service Award from the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee.

Patrick is not fully sure how he was found aby global authorities as a small firm in DuPage County or who started recommending him for such prestigious awards. Perhaps, it started after taking on an Attorney Fee Collection and Defense of Counterclaim for Malpractice case that had been pending in DuPage County for 4 years and then getting it to jury trial in approximately 9 months and ultimately winning the Complaint for Fees and No Liability on the malpractice count. That success led to more complex civil litigation cases and a substantial majority of the firm’s clients have come by referral.

Patrick’s father was particularly proud of his achievements. The other Edgerton in the law firm still comes into the office for a few hours each day even though he is now in his 80’s. The firm has a rich history, and an Edgerton has been in the saddle for many years now. The law firm is historically one of the oldest established small law firms in DuPage County IL. Edward J. Farrell founded the firm in 1952 and in 1966 native Michael P Edgerton joined the firm as an associate and then became partner in 1972. Soon other lawyers joined and then in 1979 the founder passed away. Patrick L. Edgerton joined the firm in 1996 and was made a partner two years later. The newly named firm Edgerton & Edgerton has continued to build on a legacy of honesty, diligence, exacting standards and personal attention.

Patrick’s family helped shape more than just his law career. They also shaped his moral character, which includes being nonjudgmental, having high ethics, and understanding of people from all cultures. Patrick may also be a lawyer who is ranked high in his class, but he speaks plain language and is known for being personable and entertaining at times. Many judges know him by his wins and personality, and people even come to court to sit in and listen to his trials.

“I like to be my myself and do my own thing. I can be blunt, and I stay in my comfort zone. But I know how to be serious when I need to be. Humor has its place.”

The Edgerton & Edgerton Law Firm is based in West Chicago and handles many cases in key areas including, commercial collections, Mechanics Liens (sometimes called Contractors Liens), real estate and other forms of civil litigation. People don’t always know it, but a contractor can put a lien on someone’s real property if they are not paid for the work that they did. It’s a non-consensual action and the contractor can readily file a document. The process is not only complex in perfecting the lien but can also be when prosecuting (filing suit) to foreclose the lien, and legal expertise is needed to either enforce it or remove it. The firm is well regarded for this area of law and Mr. Edgerton has been asked to present on these and other topics regularly for continuing legal education. For a small firm, they are disproportionately known in the Chicagoland area.

“I’ve tried over 500 cases which is a lot for a civil litigation lawyer. You have to know your facts, the law, and your client, and be ready to settle by evaluating your case from both sides. Equally important, you must be willing to go to trial if needed. If you tell a client they have a weak case they will appreciate it later. I don’t lose often, but if I do, it is usually for the reason I said.”

In the Close Up Radio interviews, Patrick Edgerton will talk about some of the significant cases in his career, and the way he advises his clients. He will say that the firm does little advertising, especially when it comes to social media, but still grows and thrives. He will talk about his hobbies, like the horses. He will discuss his many honors but in his own fun and humble way.

Patrick will talk about his family, which includes sisters of non-white heritage, growing up on a Farm and the lessons his upbringing taught him about socioeconomics and diversity. He will also talk about the history of the firm and the father who says, “Patrick is the boss now.” He will also talk about his views of law school and English language. There will be many chances to learn and laugh in those two weeks.

Learn more about this lawyer educated at Northern Illinois University at Dekalb…and down on the farm where he baled hay until recently.

Close Up Radio recently featured top lawyer Patrick Edgerton in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 24th at 3pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday July 31st at 3pm Eastern

