Senior Management Consultant, Agile Coach, and Author Mark S. Carroll Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CENTREVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project management expert and enterprise Agile coach, Mark S. Carroll, SPC6, PMP, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated pre-sale of his new book, “Collaborate Better: From Silos to Synergy—How to Build Unstoppable Teams.” Set to go live on August 4, 2025 with PreSales available at CollaborateBetter.us, this groundbreaking guidebook offers powerful strategies for cultivating effective collaboration within organizations. With decades of experience and expertise, Mark provides invaluable insights for professionals aspiring to elevate their teams to new heights.

Superbly blending personal anecdotes with professional wisdom, “Collaborate Better” delves into Mark’s unique journey from theater and dance to becoming a pivotal figure in enterprise transformation in the product development space. A journey that began amidst outdated systems in an insurance company consequently developed into a rich career spanning sectors like cybersecurity and consulting for prestigious clients such as DHS, Boston Consulting Group, and the Federal Reserve Board.

Reflecting on moments of career-defining change, Carroll shares, “My theater background has helped me understand that the essence of communication and empathy profoundly shapes my approach to project management. In my book, I share lessons that help bridge gaps and foster teamwork through successful and empathetic communication.”

“Collaborate Better” is a treasure trove of practical tools, work hacks, and frameworks designed to dismantle the silos that impede efficiency. The book offers strategies that marry technical acumen with human-first communication and empathy, guiding readers through the nuances of building cohesive, high-performing teams. Mr. Carroll leverages Agile methodologies, underscoring the importance of adaptation, communication, and iterative improvement in today’s fast-paced business environment.

In his role as a globe trotting consultant and empathetic leader, Mark has witnessed the immense frustrations of talented individuals trapped by organizational silos. His book is not just a guide but a lifeline, arming readers with actionable insights to transform frustration into productivity.

As a staunch advocate for human-centric leadership, he asserts, “In a world increasingly dominated by AI, the human touch is more critical than ever. Organizations need to balance AI efficiency with human oversight and empathy. ‘Collaborate Better’ helps illuminate this path.”

Book Launch and Special Packages

The pre-sale will kick off on the Collaborate Better website collaboratebetter.us on August 4. Prospective readers and teams can choose from a selection of packages, which include exclusive workshops and tailored training sessions designed to instill principles outlined in the book. Events are planned in New York, the Bay Area, and Washington, D.C., offering interactive experiences to enhance learning and application. Mr. Carroll’s approach ensures each engagement is tailored to the unique needs of participating organizations, underlining his commitment to personalized, context-rich solutions over one-size-fits-all methodologies.

A Vision for the Future

Mark is preparing future literary ventures, indicating pursuits that range from historical analyses of innovation to young adult business fiction books, ensuring his legacy of sharing knowledge continues to flourish across diverse audiences and generations.

Mr. Carroll’s journey, underpinned by empathy and the pursuit of excellence, offers a compelling read to inspires change. “Collaborate Better” is set to become not just a book but a movement towards creating workplaces that prioritize synergy, respect, and collaborative triumphs.

Mark S. Carroll envisions a world where successful teams are built on a foundation of empathy and innovation. Through “Collaborate Better,” he invites professionals to rethink traditional structures and embrace strategies that bring out the best in every team member.

About Mark S. Carroll:

Mark S. Carroll, SPC6, PMP, is a consultant, enterprise agile coach, and speaker with over two decades of expertise in transforming organizations. With a rich tapestry of experience ranging from government to Fortune 500 companies, Mr. Carroll is the epitome of innovation and empathetic leadership in today’s evolving business landscape.

