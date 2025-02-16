ZainTECH and Hyperfusion Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI & High-Performance Computing Across The GCC

Unveiled at LEAP 2025, the partnership empowers industries with AI, GPU computing, and seamless digital transformation support

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZainTECH , the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership during LEAP 2025 with Hyperfusion , a leading provider of high-performance computing and AI solutions. The partnership aims to expand access to advanced AI solutions and GPU computing services across the GCC region. This collaboration is set to empower businesses by enabling them to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth.The partnership is designed to support various industries, including healthcare, finance, research, education, technology, and smart city development. By combining ZainTECH’s regional leadership in digital transformation with Hyperfusion’s expertise in high-performance computing, the collaboration will provide enhanced computing power and scalable AI capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region.Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “This strategic collaboration with Hyperfusion underscores ZainTECH’s commitment to empowering businesses in the UAE and GCC with transformative AI and high-performance computing capabilities. Together, we aim to enable organizations to innovate, scale, and lead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”Hyperfusion’s CEO, Quentin Reyes said: “Our partnership with ZainTECH represents an exciting step forward in delivering cutting-edge GPU compute services and AI solutions to businesses across the region. By combining our expertise with ZainTECH’s regional reach, we are unlocking new possibilities for industries to thrive through innovation and digital transformation.”Through this initiative, ZainTECH and Hyperfusion aim to foster innovation and support digital transformation projects that align with the strategic goals of the UAE and GCC economies. The partnership will also focus on enabling developers and enterprises to seamlessly integrate high-performance computing and AI solutions into their workflows. Extensive support will be provided to ensure businesses can maximize the value of these technologies while maintaining operational efficiency.This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to driving technological advancements and equipping industries with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital future.About ZainTECHZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com About HyperfusionHyperfusion is a pioneering UAE-based technology company specializing in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence solutions. As a leading provider of GPU-powered infrastructure and AI services, the company is committed to making advanced computing accessible to businesses of all sizes in the UAE and GCC region. Hyperfusion’s state-of-the-art data center in the UAE houses the latest NVIDIA H100 and RTX6000 Ada GPUs, offering unparalleled computing power for AI and machine learning workloads. With a focus on data sovereignty, security, and compliance, Hyperfusion ensure that their clients' data remains protected within UAE borders while providing them with cutting-edge technology solutions. Whether It’s a research institution, government entity, or enterprise looking to leverage AI capabilities, Hyperfusion offers tailored solutions, expert consulting, and 24/7 support to help orgernisations achieve their technological goals.For more information, please visit www.hyperfusion.io

