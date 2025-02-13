Senate Bill 241 Printer's Number 194
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 194
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
241
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC,
ROTHMAN, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, MASTRIANO, STEFANO,
MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, DUSH AND PENNYCUICK, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, providing for expungement
of citations regarding COVID-19 protocols.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known
as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 219. Expungement of Citations Regarding COVID-19
Protocols.--(a) Subject to subsection (b), a citation issued by
the board or the enforcement bureau to a retail licensee for
