Senate Bill 243 Printer's Number 196
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 196
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
243
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in disposition of Commonwealth surplus land,
further providing for limited definitions, for annual
property survey, for property disposition and for conditions
upon conveyances; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article XXIV-A heading of the act of April 9,
1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929, is amended to read:
