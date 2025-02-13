Submit Release
Senate Bill 244 Printer's Number 197

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 197

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

244

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON,

J. WARD, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6109(l)(2) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6109. Licenses.

* * *

(l) Firearms License Validation System.--

* * *

(2) (i) Notwithstanding any other law regarding the

confidentiality of information and subject to the

provisions of subparagraph (ii), inquiries to the

Firearms License Validation System regarding the validity

of any Pennsylvania license to carry a firearm may only

be made by law enforcement personnel acting within the

scope of their official duties.

