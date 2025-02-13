Senate Bill 244 Printer's Number 197

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 197 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 244 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for licenses. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 6109(l)(2) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 6109. Licenses. * * * (l) Firearms License Validation System.-- * * * (2) (i) Notwithstanding any other law regarding the confidentiality of information and subject to the provisions of subparagraph (ii), inquiries to the Firearms License Validation System regarding the validity of any Pennsylvania license to carry a firearm may only be made by law enforcement personnel acting within the scope of their official duties. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

