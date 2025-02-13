Senate Bill 244 Printer's Number 197
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 197
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
244
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON,
J. WARD, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for licenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6109(l)(2) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6109. Licenses.
* * *
(l) Firearms License Validation System.--
* * *
(2) (i) Notwithstanding any other law regarding the
confidentiality of information and subject to the
provisions of subparagraph (ii), inquiries to the
Firearms License Validation System regarding the validity
of any Pennsylvania license to carry a firearm may only
be made by law enforcement personnel acting within the
scope of their official duties.
