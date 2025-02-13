Senate Bill 239 Printer's Number 193
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - department's request or disapproval shall be transmitted to the
waiver applicant.
(2) If the department denies an application, the response to
the applicant shall include an explanation of any provision of
law, regulation of the State Board, standard of the secretary or
policies or guidance of the department that is not subject to
waiver under this section and would be violated if the
application were granted.
(3) The waiver applicant may submit a revised application
for a waiver in accordance with subsection (c).
(4) A waiver applicant may appeal a disapproval to the
secretary pursuant to 2 Pa.C.S. Chs. 5 (relating to practice and
procedure) and 7 (relating to judicial review). A waiver
applicant shall not be required to revise and resubmit the
waiver application prior to appealing a disapproval.
(g) A waiver shall remain in effect permanently unless
rescinded by the governing body or found by a court of competent
jurisdiction to be in violation of subsection (d)(2)(ii).
(h) The department shall approve a waiver of section 751 if
the governing body indicates in its application that the
governing body intends to solicit multiple prime and single
prime construction bids and award the contract to the lowest
responsible bidder.
(i) The following shall not be subject to waiver pursuant to
this section:
(1) The following provisions of this act: sections 106, 108,
110, 111, 111.1, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 431,
436, 437, 440.1, 443, 513, 518, 527, 701.1, 708, 740, 741, 752,
753, 771, 776, 785, 808, 809, 810, 1073, 1073.1, 1076, 1077,
1080, 1302, 1303, 1310, 1310.1, 1317, 1317.2, 1318, 1327,
20250SB0239PN0193 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.