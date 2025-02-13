Senate Bill 242 Printer's Number 195

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - "Firearm accessory." An item used in conjunction with or

affixed to a firearm but that is not mechanically essential to

the basic functions of that firearm.

"Registry." A list generated by regulation, mandate, order

or statute that indicates the ownership, residence or storage

location of firearms purchased or otherwise legally owned or

stored within this Commonwealth.

"State actor." An official, agent or employee of the

Commonwealth or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth. The

term includes persons contracting with the Commonwealth.

Section 4. Prohibitions.

(a) State actors.--A Federal action relating to a firearm,

magazine of a firearm, accessory and ammunition, intended to

restrict possession, transfer or use of a firearm, magazine of a

firearm, accessory and ammunition, shall be unenforceable by a

State actor in this Commonwealth.

(b) Enforceability.--A Federal action created or taking

effect after December 31, 2020, shall be unenforceable within

this Commonwealth if the Federal action attempts to register,

restrict or ban the ownership or purchase of a firearm, magazine

of a firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition, or to reclassify

the firearm, accessory or magazine ex post facto where the

result is to prohibit or restrict continued ownership or common

use. An attempt by the Federal Government to create within this

Commonwealth a registry regarding a firearm, component or

accessory, ammunition or magazine shall be prohibited.

(c) Duty, immunity and penalty.--

(1) An official, agent or employee of the Federal

Government, or a person who works for the Federal Government

in any capacity located within this Commonwealth, or a State

