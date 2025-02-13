Senate Bill 242 Printer's Number 195
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - "Firearm accessory." An item used in conjunction with or
affixed to a firearm but that is not mechanically essential to
the basic functions of that firearm.
"Registry." A list generated by regulation, mandate, order
or statute that indicates the ownership, residence or storage
location of firearms purchased or otherwise legally owned or
stored within this Commonwealth.
"State actor." An official, agent or employee of the
Commonwealth or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth. The
term includes persons contracting with the Commonwealth.
Section 4. Prohibitions.
(a) State actors.--A Federal action relating to a firearm,
magazine of a firearm, accessory and ammunition, intended to
restrict possession, transfer or use of a firearm, magazine of a
firearm, accessory and ammunition, shall be unenforceable by a
State actor in this Commonwealth.
(b) Enforceability.--A Federal action created or taking
effect after December 31, 2020, shall be unenforceable within
this Commonwealth if the Federal action attempts to register,
restrict or ban the ownership or purchase of a firearm, magazine
of a firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition, or to reclassify
the firearm, accessory or magazine ex post facto where the
result is to prohibit or restrict continued ownership or common
use. An attempt by the Federal Government to create within this
Commonwealth a registry regarding a firearm, component or
accessory, ammunition or magazine shall be prohibited.
(c) Duty, immunity and penalty.--
(1) An official, agent or employee of the Federal
Government, or a person who works for the Federal Government
in any capacity located within this Commonwealth, or a State
