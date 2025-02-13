Senate Bill 248 Printer's Number 200
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - subsection (a)(17) who are listed in subsection (a)(1)
through (11) shall have the right to elect membership in
Class A-5 or Class A-6 provided they have not previously
elected to be solely participants in the plan.
(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or
after December 1, 2026, and is not or has not previously been
a member of the system may not elect membership in the
system, but may elect participation in the plan if not a
mandatory participant.
(b.1) Optional participation in the plan.--
(1) The State employees who are optional members of the
system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-6 also are optional
participants in the plan. The State employees who elect
membership in the system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-
6, including the employees who elect to become members of
Class A-5 or Class A-6 under section 5306.5 (relating to
election by active members to become a Class A-5 member,
Class A-6 member or plan participant) also automatically
elect participation in the plan as of the date they elect
membership in the system, except for service as a Class A-5
exempt employee. A State employee can elect participation in
the plan without also electing membership in the system under
section 5306.4.
(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or
after December 1, 2026, and is not or has not previously been
a member of the system or a participant in the plan may elect
to be solely a participant in the plan within 30 days of
taking office as a Senator. The following shall apply:
(i) An election by a Senator to become solely a
participant in the plan under this paragraph shall be
20250SB0248PN0200 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.