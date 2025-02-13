Senate Bill 245 Printer's Number 198
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - "Insurance product or service." A product or service that is
offered by an insurer that requires State licensure,
registration or other authorization as regulated by State law,
including a product or insurance service that includes a
business model, delivery mechanism or element that requires a
license, registration or other authorization to do an insurance
business, act as an insurance producer or consultant or engage
in insurance adjusting as regulated by State law.
"Offering." A product, production method or service,
including a financial product or service or an insurance product
or service, that includes an innovation.
"Office." The Regulatory Relief Office established under
section 3.
"Product." A commercially distributed good that is:
(1) the result of a production process; and
(2) passed through the distribution channel before
consumption.
"Production." The method or process of creating or obtaining
a good, which may include assembling, breeding, capturing,
collecting, extracting, fabricating, farming, fishing,
gathering, growing, harvesting, hunting, manufacturing, mining,
processing, raising or trapping a good.
"Program." The Regulatory Sandbox Program established under
section 5.
"Regulatory sandbox." A State law that allows a person to
temporarily demonstrate an offering under a waiver or suspension
of a State law, regulation, rule or guidance that would
otherwise apply to the offering.
"Sandbox participant." A person whose application to
participate in the regulatory sandbox is approved in accordance
20250SB0245PN0198 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.