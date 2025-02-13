Senate Bill 251 Printer's Number 202
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 202
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
251
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE,
KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 13, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and
suits against the Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 11 of Article I be amended to read:
§ 11. Courts to be open; suits against the Commonwealth.
(a) All courts shall be open; and every man for an injury
done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation shall have
remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered
without sale, denial or delay. Suits may be brought against the
Commonwealth in such manner, in such courts and in such cases as
the Legislature may by law direct.
(b) An individual for whom a statutory limitations period
has already expired, or whose claim would otherwise be barred or
limited by a statutory cap on damages, sovereign immunity or by
