Senate Bill 251 Printer's Number 202

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 202

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

251

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE,

KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for courts to be open and

suits against the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 11 of Article I be amended to read:

§ 11. Courts to be open; suits against the Commonwealth.

(a) All courts shall be open; and every man for an injury

done him in his lands, goods, person or reputation shall have

remedy by due course of law, and right and justice administered

without sale, denial or delay. Suits may be brought against the

Commonwealth in such manner, in such courts and in such cases as

the Legislature may by law direct.

(b) An individual for whom a statutory limitations period

has already expired, or whose claim would otherwise be barred or

limited by a statutory cap on damages, sovereign immunity or by

