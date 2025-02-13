Senate Bill 249 Printer's Number 201

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 201 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 249 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, BROWN, COSTA, MILLER, CULVER AND LAUGHLIN, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), entitled "An act providing for victims' rights; imposing penalties; establishing remedies; establishing the Office of Victim Advocate, the Bureau of Victims' Services, the Victims' Services Advisory Committee, the State Offender Supervision Fund and other funds; and making repeals," in crime victims, further providing for responsibilities of State and local law enforcement agencies. This act may be referred to as Tara's Law. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 212 of the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the Crime Victims Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 212. Responsibilities of State and local law enforcement agencies. * * * (h) Release of identification.-- (1) Except as otherwise provided in paragraph (2), a law enforcement agency shall make a reasonable effort to contact a surviving family member of a direct victim of murder or 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

