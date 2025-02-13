Senate Bill 254 Printer's Number 205
PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - Commonwealth.
"Nonpublic school." A nonprofit organization, charter
school, cyber charter school, private school or a nonprofit
school, other than a public school, in this Commonwealth where a
resident of this Commonwealth may legally fulfill the compulsory
school attendance requirements of this act and which meets the
requirements of 42 U.S.C. Ch. 21 Subch. V (relating to federally
assisted programs).
"Program." The STEM Grant Program under section 1503-O.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Education of the Commonwealth.
"STEM." Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
"STEM subject." A class for which the instruction relates to
the topics of science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
Section 1503-O. Administrations.
(a) Selection of administrator.--Within 30 days of the
effective date of this subsection, the department shall issue a
request for applications for an intermediate unit to administer
the program.
(b) Applications.--The selected administrator shall develop
an application process for the program consistent with the
provisions of section 1504-O(a).
(c) Notification.--The selected administrator shall annually
notify all educators employed by the school districts or
nonpublic schools within this Commonwealth of the program and
shall submit a list of all eligible educators who express
interest in participating in the program to the department by
January 15 of each year. The secretary shall post the list on
the department's publicly accessible Internet website by January
30 of each year.
(d) Awards.--The selected administrator shall be responsible
20250SB0254PN0205 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.