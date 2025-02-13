Senate Bill 254 Printer's Number 205

PENNSYLVANIA, February 13 - Commonwealth.

"Nonpublic school." A nonprofit organization, charter

school, cyber charter school, private school or a nonprofit

school, other than a public school, in this Commonwealth where a

resident of this Commonwealth may legally fulfill the compulsory

school attendance requirements of this act and which meets the

requirements of 42 U.S.C. Ch. 21 Subch. V (relating to federally

assisted programs).

"Program." The STEM Grant Program under section 1503-O.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Education of the Commonwealth.

"STEM." Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"STEM subject." A class for which the instruction relates to

the topics of science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

Section 1503-O. Administrations.

(a) Selection of administrator.--Within 30 days of the

effective date of this subsection, the department shall issue a

request for applications for an intermediate unit to administer

the program.

(b) Applications.--The selected administrator shall develop

an application process for the program consistent with the

provisions of section 1504-O(a).

(c) Notification.--The selected administrator shall annually

notify all educators employed by the school districts or

nonpublic schools within this Commonwealth of the program and

shall submit a list of all eligible educators who express

interest in participating in the program to the department by

January 15 of each year. The secretary shall post the list on

the department's publicly accessible Internet website by January

30 of each year.

(d) Awards.--The selected administrator shall be responsible

