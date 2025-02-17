Audfly Technology Showcases Innovative Audio-Visual Integration at Tokyo Automotive Electronics Exhibition

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In late January 2025, Audfly Technology unveiled its innovative product, the Focusound Screen , at the Tokyo Automotive Electronics Exhibition in Japan. This transparent screen directional sound technology attracted significant attention from industry leaders such as Panasonic, Honda, and Stanley.The Tokyo Automotive Electronics Exhibition (CAR-ELE JAPAN) is a leading global event that brings together automotive OEMs and experts to explore advancements in electronic components, materials, software, manufacturing equipment, and testing technologies.Audfly Technology's Focusound Screenrepresents a pioneering approach to audio-visual integration. By utilizing ultra-thin transparent composite materials and parametric array algorithms, the technology transforms the display screen into a sound-emitting unit. This innovation enables users to experience 360° surround sound in open spaces without the need for headphones, effectively creating a private listening environment.In automotive applications, the Focusound Screencan be integrated into intelligent cockpit systems to establish independent audio zones for each seat. This allows drivers to receive navigation instructions while rear passengers enjoy entertainment, all without interference, enhancing both safety and personalized in-vehicle experiences.Industry experts have praised the Focusound Screenfor its exceptional acoustic technology and transparent aesthetic design.This debut in Tokyo not only demonstrates the commercial potential of the Focusound Screentechnology but also signifies a significant advancement in the evolution of display terminals from visual media to integrated audio-visual platforms.As a company holding global patents in acoustic technology, Audfly Technology is committed to further developing the Focusound Screentechnology for diverse applications. The company aims to drive the rapid emergence of immersive and personalized audio-visual ecosystems in the era of AI integration.

