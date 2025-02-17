Driver In The Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market 2025: Growth In Veterinary Practitioners Driving Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market Evolved and What Can We Expect in the Near Future?

The monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.8 billion in 2024 to $0.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in pet ownership worldwide, the prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, an increase in the number of pet adoption rates, and increased health concerns among pet owners.

What Is Driving the Rapid Growth Projected for the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market?

The monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing pet population, rising pet expenditure, growing prevalence of canine atopic dermatitis, increasing demand for advanced veterinary healthcare, and rising importance of animal health.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in biotechnology and research, genetic engineering advancements, innovative treatments, advancements in antibody-based therapeutics, and technological advancements in antibody engineering. The rising animal disease incidences are expected to propel the growth of the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market going forward.

Who Are the Key Players in the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market?

Major companies operating in the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market are Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zoetis Inc., MSD Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Abcam plc, Heska Corporation, Neogen Corporation, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Ceva Santé Animale S.A., Biogénesis Bagó S.A., TransGen Biotech Co. Ltd., AbCellera Biologics Inc., Areteia Therapeutics Inc., Esco Aster Pte Ltd, PetMedix Ltd., Vaxine Pty Ltd

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market?

Major companies operating in the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market are focusing on developing innovative veterinary therapeutic solutions, such as anti-NGF monoclonal antibody treatment to address conditions such as chronic pain and inflammation in animals. Anti-NGF monoclonal antibody treatment refers to a therapeutic approach that targets and inhibits nerve growth factor NGF to reduce pain and inflammation in animals suffering from chronic pain conditions.

How Is the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market Segmented?

The monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

- By Animal Type: Dogs, Other Animal Types

- By Application: Dermatology, Pain, Other Applications

- By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Other End-Users

- By Dogs: Canine Infectious Diseases, Canine Cancer Treatment, Canine Autoimmune Disorders, Canine Allergies

- By Other Animal Types: Cats, Horses, Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Small Mammals

Regional Insights Into the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market

North America was the largest region in the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market in 2024. The regions covered in the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

