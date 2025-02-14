Lyzr partners with Harvard Undergrad to launch the 1st course for democratizing AI adoption with AI agents

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , an enterprise AI platform focused on Safe and Responsible AI , has announced the launch of its first course, marking a significant step in making Generative AI (GenAI) education more accessible.Lyzr is collaborating with Harvard UnderGrad to launch a series of training programs for developers and business users. These programs will focus on AI agent building, deployment, and enhancement, equipping participants with the skills to automate complex workflows and handle tasks more efficiently.Designed for professionals and learners at all levels, this initiative enables anyone to build agents and automate workflows.Expanding AI Education and Automation CapabilitiesThe Lyzr Primer Course, developed in collaboration with Harvard Undergrad, offers a comprehensive and structured learning experience, designed to guide participants through the process of building and deploying AI agents. The course gets into the practical aspects of AI automation, focusing on how to create agents for various tasks and integrate them easily with external tools. Additionally, participants will gain valuable insights into enhancing AI agents with knowledge base integration, allowing for more informed and intelligent decision-making.A key feature of the course is the in-depth exploration of Lyzr’s Safe and Responsible AI framework, which equips learners with the knowledge to improve the accuracy and responsiveness of AI agents. The course also addresses crucial ethical considerations, such as managing bias, fairness, and toxicity in AI, ensuring that participants can develop solutions that are both effective and scalable. Participants gain access to Lyzr-certified training, enterprise-focused content for executives, and a dedicated student space for collaboration and mentorship.The curriculum emphasizes real-world applications, equipping learners with practical skills to optimize workflows, enhance productivity, and leverage AI solutions. Upon completion, learners receive a Lyzr certification and the opportunity to become Lyzr Builders, opening doors to professional and freelance opportunities. Mentors also have access to the program, ensuring ongoing guidance and support.The launch of this course reinforces Lyzr’s commitment to democratizing AI through structured, hands-on learning. AI should be accessible to everyone, regardless of technical background, and this initiative helps learners to integrate AI into their workflows with confidence.Participants will also gain access to weekly research updates, insider news, and networking opportunities.Whether refining AI skills or taking the first step into automation, Lyzr’s courses provide a practical and scalable learning experience. There will be more courses coming up as part of the collaboration. The initiative aligns with Lyzr’s broader vision of making AI education more inclusive and equipping individuals and businesses with the knowledge needed to thrive in an AI-driven world.For more information join the Lyzr Circle Community. About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include NTT Data, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture, Dairyland Power, and Marubeni. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes. Lyzr is headquartered in New York, with locations in San Francisco and Bangalore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.