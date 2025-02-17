Gastroenteritis Testing Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the gastroenteritis testing Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The gastroenteritis testing market size has seen a consistent growth from $3.94 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.18 billion in 2025, securing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Key catapults spearheading this strong growth within the historic period encompass the surge in global travel, a burgeoning population, increased cases of foodborne illness outbreak, expanded healthcare infrastructure, and the uptick in public health surveillance initiatives.

In the coming years, the gastroenteritis testing market size is anticipated to experience significant growth, with projections revealing a jump to $5.26 billion in 2029 and a steady CAGR of 5.9%. This growth in the forecast period can be associated with the escalating prevalence of waterborne diseases, burgeoning number of healthcare facilities, surge in the use of point-of-care testing kits, climbing incidence of viral infections, and rising prevalence of gastrointestinal infections. Key trends manifesting within this period encompass technological advancements, the assimilation of molecular diagnostics, AI integration, point-of-care testing, and the rise of telemedicine.

What Drives The gastroenteritis testing Market Growth?

Notably, the surging incidence of bacterial infections is expected to fuel the growth of the gastroenteritis testing market going forward. This trend can be observed thanks to increased antibiotic resistance, higher population densities, and an uptick in global travel, which all contribute to speeding the spread of resistant bacteria. Gastroenteritis testing is essential for diagnosing bacterial infections; it accurately identifies the specific pathogen causing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, enables effective treatment, and helps curb further spread of the infection. Per data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a Sweden-based government agency, as of February 2024, 4,149 confirmed cases of shigellosis were reported across 30 EU countries in 2022. A staggering 48% of these cases were linked to travel. This rising incidence of bacterial infections greatly propels the growth of the gastroenteritis testing market in future.

Who Are The Key Players In The gastroenteritis testing Market?

Key industry players mainly encompass F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Abbott Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Hologic Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, DiaSorin S.p.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience Inc., MedGenome, Trinity Biotech plc, Savyon Diagnostics Ltd., Coris BioConcept, Aster Clinical Research & Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd., Alimetrix Inc., and Luminex Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The gastroenteritis testing Market?

Emerging trends highlight how major companies within the gastroenteritis testing market, such as QIAGEN N.V., are developing innovative products like molecular gastrointestinal tests. These tests boast a high sensitivity and specificity, and they utilize molecular techniques such as polymerase chain reaction PCR to identify genetic material from pathogens or organisms found in gastrointestinal samples.

How Is The gastroenteritis testing Market Segmented?

The gastroenteritis testing market report segments the market by type, disease strains, testing methods, end-users, and subsegments. These include:

1 Types: Viral Gastrointestinal Infections, Bacterial Gastrointestinal Infections, Parasitic Gastrointestinal Infections

2 Disease Strains: Bacterial Strains, Viral Strains, Parasitic Strains

3 Testing Methods: Immunoassay Testing, Conventional Testing, Molecular Diagnostic Testing

4 End-User: Hospitals, Clinics or Medical Centers, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments: Viral Gastrointestinal Infections Norovirus, Rotavirus, Astrovirus, Adenovirus, Sapovirus, Bacterial Gastrointestinal Infections Escherichia coli or E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Shigella, Clostridium perfringens, Parasitic Gastrointestinal Infections Giardia lamblia, Entamoeba histolytica, Cryptosporidium, Trichinella, Strongyloides stercoralis

In 2024, North America reported the largest incidence in the gastroenteritis testing market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastroenteritis testing market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

