Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the healthcare additive manufacturing Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

According to the report, the healthcare additive manufacturing market size has undergone substantial growth in recent years and will continue to grow from $10.5 billion in 2024 to $12.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.3%. The growth seen during this historical period can be attributed to factors such as the early adoption of 3D printing technology, advancements in materials science, the need for personalized medicine, increasing demand for custom implants and prosthetics, the rise of minimally invasive surgical techniques, reductions in manufacturing costs, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

This impressive market growth is expected to continue over the next coming years, expanding to $27.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.0%. What's driving this anticipated upsurge? A growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in healthcare innovation, advancements in bioprinting technology, higher demand for personalized and patient-specific solutions, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, expanding applications in regenerative medicine, and growing healthcare expenditure globally.

Key industry trends for the forecast period include the integration of advanced biomaterials, development of on-demand 3D-printed pharmaceuticals, increased use of wearable health monitors, collaboration between tech companies and healthcare providers, and expansion into new therapeutic areas such as oncology and neurology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20558&type=smp

But, what's the primary catalyst behind the surge in healthcare additive manufacturing?

The report pinpoints the increase in orthopedic procedures as a crucial influence. These procedures involve surgical or non-surgical treatments to address issues concerning the musculoskeletal system, including bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and nerves.

Higher demand for orthopedic procedures is driven by an aging population experiencing joint degeneration and a rise in sports-related injuries necessitating surgical interventions. Healthcare additive manufacturing is revolutionizing orthopedic procedures by allowing for the creation of customized implants and prosthetics. This accuracy not only ensures a better fit and optimal outcomes but also allows for quicker recovery and enhanced surgical planning.

Who Are The Key Players In The Healthcare additive manufacturing Market?

The healthcare additive manufacturing market is composed of key industry players such as General Electric Company, HP Inc., Jabil Inc., Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, EOS GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise N.V., Desktop Metal Inc., Paragon Medical, Fathom Manufacturing, SLM Solutions Group AG, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Nano Dimension Ltd., Shapeways Inc., Xact Metal Inc., Raise3D Technologies Inc., Nanoscribe GmbH, Lithoz, Vesalio. These major companies are focusing on advancing their efforts over point-of-care 3D medical device manufacturing facilities to enhance personalized treatment options and improve patient outcomes.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-additive-manufacturing-global-market-report

How Is The Healthcare additive manufacturing Market Segmented?

The healthcare additive manufacturing market encompasses the following segments:

1 By Material: Metals And Alloys, Polymers, Biological Cells, Other Materials

2 By Technology: Stereolithography, Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Sintering, Jetting Technology, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Medical Implants, Prosthetics, Wearable Devices, Tissue Engineering, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

1 By Metals and Alloys: Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel, Cobalt Chrome Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Nickel Alloys

2 By Polymers: Thermoplastics, Biodegradable Polymers, Photopolymer Resins, Polyetheretherketone PEEK, Polyamide Nylon

3 By Biological Cells: Stem Cells, Human Cells For Tissue Engineering, Bioinks For 3D Printing, Cell-Based Bioprinting Materials

4 By Other Materials: Ceramics, Glass-Based Materials, Composite Materials, Gelatin-Based And Collagen-Based Materials

What is the Regional Analysis Of Healthcare additive manufacturing Market?

Taking a look at global landscapes, North America clinched the title for the largest region in the healthcare additive manufacturing market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-healthcare-global-market-report

Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-healthcare-global-market-report

Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-healthcare-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with its repository of over 15000+ reports drawn from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Leverage the 1,500,000 datasets, benefit from in-depth secondary research, and derive unique insights from industry leaders to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at The Business Research Company: Contact Informationhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Follow us on: LinkedInhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company),

YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ),

Global Market Modelhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.