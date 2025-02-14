Charles McGee Black History Month Scholarship Program Honors Legacy of Famed Tuskegee Airmen and Raises Funds for STEM

General Charles McGee STEM Youth Scholarship Brigadier General McGee

Alpha Phi Alpha Charles McGee Black History Month Program Honors Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen and Raises Funds for STEM students premieres February 22 on YouTube

The Brigadier General Charles McGee Alpha 501C3 Scholarship aim is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth” — Steve Ruffin, McGee STEM Scholarship Chair

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual Alpha Phi Alpha Charles McGee Black History Month Program is on February 22 from 12 noon - 2 PM. The 1-hour video premieres from noon to 1 PM on YouTube at mcgeebhm.iul1906.org or link to the video via www.charlesmcgeestem.org . The in-person viewing is at the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library located at 900 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD and is followed by a 1 hour panel discussion from 1 PM to 2 PM by General McGee’s two daughters (Charlene and Yvonne).The premier includes previously non-public video footage highlighting General Charles McGee ’s life journey, National Aviation Hall Fame induction speech, memories shared by his children, his involvement with Alpha Phi Alpha, and remarks from U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.About Charles McGeeCharles Edward McGee was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 7, 1919, to Lewis Allen and Ruth Elizabeth Lewis McGee. His father was a Methodist minister and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.Charles was initiated into Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Tau chapter on December 1, 1940. He and Frances were married on October 17, 1942. Charles and Frances had three children: Charlene, Ronald and Yvonne.Charles enlisted in the US Army on October 26, 1942, where he earned a pilot training slot in the experimental colored Civilian Pilot Training program at Tuskegee Army Airfield and the 99th Pursuit Fighter Squadron. This was the precursor to the 332nd Fighter Group, which later became known as the Tuskegee Airmen. He graduated in Class 43-F on June 30, 1943.During his amazing 30-year active service career, Charles flew 409 fighter combat missions in World War II, Korea and Vietnam and holds the record for the highest total of any pilot in U.S. Air Force history.After his military service, in 1978 at the age of 58, Charles completed his degree at Columbia College in Kansas City, over thirty years after his enlistment during World War II. Charles served as the Director of the Kansas City airport, a member of the Aviation Advisory Commission and was active in the Beta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.After moving to Montgomery County, Maryland, Charles was active in the Iota Upsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha for nearly 30 years, where he mentored three generations of Alpha men and inspired thousands of STEM students and millions of Americans.Brigadier General Charles McGee, an American hero and national treasure, entered eternal rest on January 16, 2022, at age 102.

