Amanda Larson Named CEO of Tide Craft Boats, Ushering in a New Era of Growth and Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats proudly announces the appointment of Amanda Larson as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a proven track record in sales, marketing, and business development, Larson brings extensive leadership experience across multiple industries, positioning Tide Craft Boats for continued expansion and innovation in the luxury tender and inflatable RIB market.Larson has spent her adult life developing a deeper passion for life on the water. Growing up in Washington State, she was introduced to boating at a young age, and after meeting her husband, the two immersed themselves in the performance boating community. Now based in Scottsdale, Arizona—where Tide Craft Boats is headquartered—Amanda also spends her summers in San Diego’s Shelter Island area, further integrating into the yachting and inflatable tender community.Her extensive business background spans automotive, marine, off-road, wellness, retail, and e-commerce, where she has successfully built and scaled multi-million-dollar businesses. With a Bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s in Education, Larson has leveraged branding, product education, and community-driven strategies to drive significant business growth. Her belief in fostering a strong community—where success is shared—has been a key pillar of her leadership style.“We are thrilled to welcome Amanda as our CEO,” said Meredith Wilson. “Her combination of boating expertise, sales and marketing acumen, and passion for the industry makes her the ideal leader to take Tide Craft to the next level.”As CEO, Larson will focus on expanding Tide Craft’s product offerings, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing the brand’s direct-to-consumer approach—ensuring that customers receive an effortless, high-quality boat-buying experience.“I’m honored to take the helm at Tide Craft Boats,” said Amanda Larson. “Our goal is to provide premium, well-equipped tenders without long wait times or unnecessary markups. We are redefining the luxury tender experience, and I look forward to leading this incredible company into the future.”Amanda will work closely with her husband, who lends his mechanical expertise to the company, ensuring Tide Craft Boats not only inspires but also equips boaters with the knowledge and tools they need for a seamless experience on the water. Together, they represent a dynamic duo committed to excellence and community.With Larson’s leadership, Tide Craft Boats is set to continue its commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service, making luxury yacht tenders more accessible than ever. For more information about Tide Craft Boats, visit www.tidecraftboats.com or contact sales@tidecraftboats.comAbout Tide Craft BoatsTide Craft Boats, headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, specializes in high-quality yacht tenders and inflatable RIBs designed for performance, luxury, and adventure. By offering a direct-to-consumer model, Tide Craft provides customers with a seamless and transparent boat-buying experience, ensuring more options and exceptional craftsmanship without the wait.

