MPD Arrests Northwest Package Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a package theft suspect in Northwest.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 4:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1800 block of 6th Street, Northwest, for the report of a theft. Surveillance footage showed the suspect stealing a package from the victim’s home and then fleeing the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and observed the same suspect in the area. The officers stopped and detained the suspect. 33-year-old Michael Mitchell of Northeast, DC, was placed under arrest and charged with Theft (Second Degree).

CCN: 25020073

