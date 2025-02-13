MPD Arrests Northwest Package Theft Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a package theft suspect in Northwest.
On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 4:28 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1800 block of 6th Street, Northwest, for the report of a theft. Surveillance footage showed the suspect stealing a package from the victim’s home and then fleeing the scene.
Officers canvassed the area and observed the same suspect in the area. The officers stopped and detained the suspect. 33-year-old Michael Mitchell of Northeast, DC, was placed under arrest and charged with Theft (Second Degree).
CCN: 25020073
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.