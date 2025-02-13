MPD Arrests Juvenile in Elvans Road Burglary while Armed

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a 17-year-old male for a burglary while he was armed with a gun in Southeast.

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 1:24 p.m., the suspects forcibly entered an occupied residence in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. When the victim went to investigate, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and the additional suspects took property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Corda Swann, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged, as an adult under Title 16, with Burglary One while Armed (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25010745

###