"Dragon Quest Island" at Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Announces Return of “Dress-Up Photo Campaign”

Photo opportunities abound with the cute monsters of Dragon Quest Guests are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite characters

The one-week event will be held from February 24th to March 2nd, then regularly throughout the year

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan) has announced the popular "Dress-Up Photo Campaign" held last year at its attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" will now be held on the last week of every month in 2025. The event in February will be held from February 24th (Monday) to March 2nd (Sunday).

During the event duration, visitors who enter the Dragon Quest Island attraction wearing Dragon Quest-themed attire will be invited to participate in a social media photo campaign. By simply taking photos of their experience at Dragon Quest Island and uploading them to social media with the designated hashtags, participants can receive a limited-edition original postcard exclusive to Dragon Quest Island.

Whether fully cosplaying as one's favorite character or simply having a small themed accessory, this campaign will allow Dragon Quest fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of the popular video game series and take home exclusive themed merchandise.

■ Overview: February "Dress-Up Photo Campaign"

Event Period: February 24th (Monday) – March 2nd (Sun), 2025

Location: Within the "DRAGON QUEST ISLAND: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" attraction at Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Participation Fee: Free (separate admission ticket required to enter the attraction)

Content: During the campaign period, guests who enter the Dragon Quest Island attraction wearing Dragon Quest-themed items can participate in a special social media photo campaign. To participate:

1. Guests take photos or videos of their experience at Dragon Quest Island

2. Post the photos/videos on social media with all of the following three hashtags: #DragonQuest #DragonQuestIsland #NijigenNoMori

3. Show the post to staff at the "Weapons Shop" at "Onogard Castle Town" within the Dragon Quest Island attraction to receive an exclusive original postcard.

Note: Bonus goods that come packaged with entry tickets are not eligible for this campaign. Goods purchased at "Luida’s Tavern," the official shop & restaurant of Dragon Quest Island, are eligible for participation.

Official Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/?utm_campaign=pr

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

