SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE ACHIEVES PLATINUM RATING ON CANDID’S GUIDESTAR FOR THE 7TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION DEMONSTRATES CONTINUED EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY IN TRANSPARENCY

Earning the Platinum Seal for seven consecutive years shows our commitment to donors and the children we serve, reinforcing our dedication to fiscal responsibility.” — Jordan Allen, Executive Director at Sleep in Heavenly Peace

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe and comfortable beds for children in need, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid’s GuideStar for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition highlights SHP's exceptional commitment to financial stewardship, with 95% of all donated funds directly supporting its mission of building and delivering beds to children in need.GuideStar, the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, awards its Platinum Seal as the highest level of recognition, acknowledging exceptional commitment to transparency and accountability. This achievement underscores SHP's continued dedication and unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, operational excellence, and positive impact in the communities we serve."Maintaining the Platinum Seal of Transparency for seven consecutive years demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our donors and the children we serve," states Jordan Allen, Executive Director of SHP. "We take pride in ensuring that 95 cents of every dollar donated goes directly toward providing beds for children, making a significant difference in the lives of those children experiencing bedlessness. This recognition reinforces our dedication to both fiscal responsibility and mission growth."Since its founding in 2012 by Luke Mickelson in Twin Falls, Idaho, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has grown into an international organization with over 330 chapters. The organization has reached a remarkable milestone of building and delivering more than 250,000 beds, each complete with a new mattress, pillow, and bedding.The organization's success stems from its comprehensive approach to addressing child bedlessness, including:• Community partnership programs that engage local volunteers in bed building events• Distribution of complete bed sets including mattresses, pillows, and bedding• Multiple ways for supporters to contribute, from monetary donations to in-kind gifts and volunteer opportunities• Sponsored build events that bring communities together to address local needsWays to Support:• Make a financial donation (95% goes directly to bed building and delivery)• Donate new bedding items (sheets, comforters, pillows, mattresses)• Contribute tools and building supplies• Join SHP's Bunkhead Club with a monthly donation that provides at least one complete bed within a year• Volunteer at build events or bed deliveriesAbout:Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

