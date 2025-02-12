SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE ANNOUNCES 8 NEW CHAPTERS

Individuals from communities across the U.S. convened in Lehi, Utah for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leadership training, on January 24, 2025. SHP-FL, Ft Lauderdale chapter leadership at training on January 24, 2025, in Lehi, Utah. From left to right: Viviana Varela, Cindy Mejia, Michael Holohan, Ben Koppenhoefer.

MISSION TO END CHILD BEDLESSNESS CONTINUES TO EXPAND

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is not just about building beds—it’s about building hope, security, and a brighter future for children in need.” — Cindy Mejia, Vice President SHP-FL, Ft Lauderdale

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces eight new chapters and a slew of succession Chapter Presidents, Vice Presidents, Co-Presidents and other Core Team members. The quarterly chapter training, January 24-25 in Lehi, Utah, included 52 trainees from 25 chapters across the United States.This wave of expansion includes eight new chapters, including the first chapter-partnership with She Built This City, a non-profit whose programming focuses on introducing youth, women, and marginalized communities to skilled trades and helping them launch successful careers. Members of She Built This City will lead the SHP chapter serving the northeast communities of Charlotte, North Carolina.Together, all of these chapters are answering the call to end child bedlessness in their communities. "We're thrilled to welcome new chapters and Core Team members to the SHP family," said Amy Andrew, Director of Training at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "Their passion and commitment inspire us as we work together to provide a good night's sleep for every child."The Need for Quality SleepAn estimated three percent of children in the United States lack a bed, often forced to sleep on the floor, couch, air mattress or crowded with other family members. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being.SHP: Empowering Volunteers to Make a DifferenceSHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including Presidents, Vice Presidents and Core Teams. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and, of course, bed-building expertise.“Sleep in Heavenly Peace is not just about building beds—it’s about building hope, security, and a brighter future for children in need,” said Cindy Mejia, Vice President of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida chapter. “Our commitment to this mission, along with the countless hours volunteers and leadership have invested, has touched many lives. We are grateful for the opportunity to witness and support these efforts.”The new FL, Ft Lauderdale chapter has hit the ground running, already securing a $8,500 grant and $15,000 in donations directly supporting the building and delivery of beds for kids on Florida's southeastern coast. The new NC, NE Charlotte chapter is teaming up with She Built This City and Turner Construction for a community bed-building event, on Thursday, March 6, in Charlotte, North Carolina.New ChaptersWith over 330 chapters and more than 550,000 volunteers since 2012, SHP has a reach of approximately 77 million individuals in the United States; the organization continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters will be based in and serve these communities:Fort Lauderdale, FloridaLake County, IndianaPerry County, MissouriJackson County, MississippiNortheast Charlotte, North CarolinaJackson, TennesseeHuntsville, TexasMelissa, TexasThese chapters are celebrating new leadership or a name change:Phoenix/West Valley, ArizonaHollister, CaliforniaTampa Bay, FloridaHonolulu, HawaiiLinn County, IowaSioux City/LeMars, IowaWarren County, IowaLiberty, IllinoisSt. Mary’s County, MarylandMansfield, MissouriLas Vegas, NevadaAuburn, New YorkSyracuse, New YorkUmpqua Valley, OregonBrownwood, TexasCentral West Houston, TexasSyracuse, UtahLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org/start AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

Our Why – Stories From Chapter Training

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.