Inmedix CEO Andrew J. Holman, MD, lectures at the 2025 Precision Medicine World Conference

Stress biology and the Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) remain arguably the most actionable elements of precision medicine

NORMANDY PARK, WA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix®, Inc. (“Inmedix”) announced today that CEO and rheumatologist Andrew J Holman MD presented at the annual meeting of the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC2025) in Santa Clara, CA, February 5-7. He reviewed how and why the biology of stress remains arguably the most intuitive and actionable element of human precision medicine.

Precision medicine is based upon discovery of fundamental differences among patients to explain why some individuals respond differently to the same treatment or why some diseases are more severe in some patients. Many clinicians, researchers and patients agree that stress can drive many components of human physiology which intrinsically impact disease onset, severity, treatment response, and even disease resolution.

Many PMWC2025 lectures focused on liquid biopsy, epigenetics and genomics -all critical to precision medicine, but not yet routinely applicable to general clinical care and treatment success.

The autonomic nervous system (ANS) is a fundamental component of the brain which both monitors and directs a broad range of human physiologies, from cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurology, endocrine, psychiatry, pain, sleep and the immune system (1).

Inmedix CloudHRV™ was recently cleared by the FDA as a diagnostic to accurately measure heart rate variability (HRV). It provides indirect measures for the sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest/restorative) components of the human ANS.

For medical grade HRV, a precision ECG is used to identify each heartbeat and to measure the precise timing between beats. These ECG measurements of heart rate (pulse) variability over time reflect how the ANS influences cardiac rhythm during breathing. Subsequently, mathematical formulae can be applied to render HRV indices of sympathetic and parasympathetic activity (2).

The Inmedix CloudHRV System is not indicated for any specific medical application and its use is completely dependent on clinician judgement. However, Inmedix hopes to robustly study any potential linkage between disease and ANS state as a precision medicine strategy to improve healthcare outcomes.

References

1. Otto Appenzeller, Guillaume J. Lamotte, Elizabeth A. Coon. Introduction to Basic Aspects of the Autonomic Nervous System (Sixth Edition). Academic Press, 2022,

2. Heart rate variability. Standards of measurement, physiological interpretation, and clinical use. Task Force of the European Society of Cardiology and the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology. Eur Heart J. 1996 Mar;17(3): 354-81.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS).

