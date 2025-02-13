Gonzaga Among Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs

For the second year in a row, Gonzaga University has been named among the colleges and universities selected as a “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by the American College Personnel Association and the publication “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.”

Institutions are selected for inclusion based on the result of survey research into colleges and universities focusing on staff diversity and practices, compensation and benefits, professional development, family friendliness and other workplace factors.

“It’s an honor to be named for a second year in a row,” says Joan Iva Fawcett, dean for social justice leadership and community empowerment. “This recognition affirms that we continue to do good work to prepare our staff and support our students around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) matters.”

The American College Personnel Association has been examining matters of this nature in higher education for decades. In fact, the association itself is nearly 100 years old. The “Most Promising” list was developed in partnership with “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education” to recognize and celebrate Student Affairs workplaces that are vibrant, diverse, supportive and committed to best practices.

Fawcett points to our current political climate as an added reason for the importance of the work they continue to do.

“Our sustained efforts and strategic planning are more critical now than ever before. While this accolade is reassuring, it is also a reminder that there is still a lot more work to be done to live out our mission, specifically our 'commitment to dignity of the human person, social justice, diversity, intercultural competence, global engagement, solidarity with the poor and vulnerable, and care for the planet.’”