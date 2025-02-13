Austin Johnson ('18) and Commitment to Connection in the Spokane ...

Gonzaga alum Austin Johnson ('18) was adopted into Spokane from the foster system in the 4th grade. Years later, he’s using his experiences and professional expertise to help local kids stay on track and find engagement opportunities in their schools.

Johnson attended Spokane public schools throughout his upbringing. He ultimately became interested in Gonzaga while at North Central High School, just under a mile from campus.

“I was lucky enough to get a scholarship called Act Six, which allowed me to go to Gonzaga,” Johnson says.

While at GU, Johnson was a part of various volunteer programs through the Center for Community Engagement such as Campus Kids, Walking School Bus, and Mission Possible. He graduated in 2018 with degrees in sociology and criminal justice before serving in AmeriCorps for two years.

“I got really close with a professor at Gonzaga, Joe Johnston. Incredible individual who kind of helped guide me along, and he connected me to the AmeriCorps position at the Center for Community Engagement,” he says.

Johnson then pursued a master’s in social work from Eastern Washington University and worked for Child Protective Services for 2.5 years.

“It got to the point where there were some pretty significant law changes that made my job really hard to do,” Johnson says. “It kind of forced me into some moral decisions in which I felt I wasn’t doing what I thought was best for the child, based on what the law was telling me I had to do.”

After leaving CPS, Johnson realized he wanted to be in a more proactive role supporting local kids, rather than the often-reactive aspects of social work.

“I kind of wanted to take a different approach and support kids earlier,” Johnson says, “and the school system is how I thought I could do it.”

Johnson started with the Spokane School District in September 2023 in a district-wide role helping connect students with relevant activities and resources. He began his new position as engagement navigator in August 2024, setting up home base at Rogers High School in northeast Spokane.

“I was really excited about the position because I get housed in the school. I can be around students, teachers, staff,” Johnson says.

The day-to-day as engagement navigator varies depending on the needs of the students and schools, says Johnson. Currently, a lot of his time is taken up by an after-school elementary cross-country running program supporting nearly 4,000 students.

“My time is consumed with making sure that’s all ready to go. Kids are running. Kids are getting results. Kids are participating.”

As Johnson continues to explore his new role, he hopes to make a difference in the Spokane public school system one child at a time.

“I know it’s going to be a big piece for me to be able to go into a lunchroom and hang out with students. Ask them questions, get to know them, and find out what it is they have going on in their lives.”

The interpersonal impact on student success goes beyond staff ability as well. Johnson emphasizes that volunteers from Spokane and the Gonzaga community can have a major positive effect. For example, one of the initiatives Johnson is helping lead involves getting kids off their cell phones and engaging more with their peers.

“It’s about taking the cell phone out of their hands and putting something else in place of that,” Johnson says. “And in order to do that, we need help. We need [college students]. We need adults that want to get out and connect with students.”

These opportunities can range from sports, to art, to playing video games.

“If you have interests and passions or want to give your time, reach out to myself, reach out to schools, and just see what you can do.”

Above all, the people within the education system changed Johnson’s life as a child. He hopes to give that energy back to the Spokane community for as long as possible.

“I am 100% someone who's benefited from the education system,” Johnson says. “Not only education, but the people within the system. Teachers, coaches, staff. So I wanted to be that person, hopefully, for other people.”