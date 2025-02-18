Savant Labs Showcases AI Analytics Automation at Global Energy Conference

Streamline and automate data from IoT, CRMs, ERPs, & other data sources

Savant Joins Key Leaders to Address AI in Energy for Efficiency, Sustainability, and Scale

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in Gen AI analytics automation, is unveiling its latest software release and innovation at Oil and Gas iQ’s Ai in Energy conference held February 24 - 25th in Houston, Texas, alongside leading energy companies and vendors. The largest event in the energy industry, AI in Energy brings together top leaders, luminaries, and technologists to discuss and showcase the use of AI and automation across a range of use cases, from field operations and supply chain management to financial and reporting automation.Savant Labs will host an interactive discussion group with marquee customers, showcase AI analytics automation demonstrations, and offer private meetings at the event. Coming off a Series A announcement and blockbuster innovation release, Savant will unveil new firsts of its analytics automation platform at the conference center.A few years into the AI era, generative AI continues to prove its potential to deliver tangible business value. As the energy sector faces increasing pressure to optimize operations, reduce costs, and improve sustainability, companies are adopting Gen AI in advanced analytics to transform how they handle data and derive insights that drive decisions. According to Gartner , 94% of power and utility CIOs plan to increase their AI investments in 2025, with an average spending increase of 38.3%. By 2027, 40% of power and utilities companies are predicted to deploy agentic AI operators within their organizations.“AI isn’t just another technology — it’s a fundamental shift in how the energy sector approaches data-driven decision making,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant. “With AI-powered analytics, energy companies can uncover insights faster, optimize operations, and drive measurable business impact, setting the stage for a smarter, more agile industry. That’s exactly what we’re enabling with Savant.”AI-powered analytics solutions like Savant are enabling energy companies to analyze massive amounts of data, automate complex processes, and achieve greater operational efficiency. They also offer a path to addressing key challenges like demand forecasting and emissions monitoring, helping optimize resource allocation and easily ensure regulatory compliance.AI-driven analytics can even enhance energy trading strategies by analyzing market data in real time to generate intelligence on pricing trends, supply chain disruptions, and energy demand fluctuations, allowing companies to make smarter trading decisions and mitigate financial risks. The impact of AI has been such that the global AI in energy market size, valued at $8.75 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $54.82 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.1%Energy companies have turned to Savant to streamline analytics workflows, automate data processes, and generate actionable intelligence. Empowered by next-gen AI-driven analytics, these pioneering companies are improving operational performance and making faster, better-informed business decisions that drive success.Savant Labs is located at Booth 4 at the AI in Energy event. To receive a special event discount code and book a private meeting, send a request to marketing@savantlabs.io.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an AI-powered analytics automation platform built to help business analysts access, prepare, and manage data faster and more securely. By replacing manual reporting tasks traditionally handled in spreadsheets and legacy tools, Savant enables enterprises to reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit www.savantlabs.io or request a personalized demo.

