Erosion repair project scheduled to begin this month west of Cody

A $3.57 million erosion repair and guardrail replacement is scheduled for a late February start along the edge of Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody.

The U.S. 14/16/20 project is located west of the highway tunnels along Buffalo Bill Reservoir from milepost 43.860 (the rockfall fence) and extending about a mile east toward Cody at milepost 44.78 (a popular cliff diving location west of the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center pullout).

Some short traffic delays are expected during the project.

"Work on the project will consist of erosion repair and replacement of existing guardrail," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "The existing wave action of the reservoir during high water is currently washing away the fill slope along the roadway and has cut back the reservoir bank to the existing guardrail in some locations. This continuing erosion is threatening to damage the roadway."

A 12-foot-high gabion rock wall will be constructed west of the cliff diving location for about 344 feet, which is similar to the existing rock wall between the cliff diving location and the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor Center parking area. The remainder of the slope will have machine-placed rock riprap placed on the slope to protect the roadway.

Prime contractor is Wilson Brothers Construction, Inc., of Cowley.

Frost said the contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work Monday, Feb. 24, on the gabion wall portion of the project near the cliff diving area.

Contract completion date is Dec. 31, 2025. "The contractor may work on the project until Memorial Day weekend, and work will then be suspended until after Labor Day," Frost said.

Frost said motorists should expect a paved driving surface during the project. "Motorists should expect heavy truck traffic from the project west to WYDOT's North Fork pit (milepost 37.1)," he said.

Within the work zone, motorists should expect a one-lane roadway controlled by temporary traffic signals, 24 hours a day, during the project. Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to two minutes during non-working hours.

"On days worked from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be no additional delays other than the two-minute delays at the temporary traffic signals," Frost said. "At all other working hours, flaggers will be used, and there will be a maximum traffic delay of up to 10 minutes."

A 14-foot width restriction will be in place during this project.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.