Paving work to begin on I-80 near Wagonhound

RAWLINS, Wyo. - Crews with Avail Valley Construction and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work along Interstate 80 near Wagonhound tomorrow, weather permitting.

Work will take place between mile markers 258.75 to 267.19 in the westbound lanes only.

Work will include mill and overlay, with a high performance wearing course, and slab replacements in various locations. Crews will also be repaving the Wagonhound Rest Area parking lot. Access to the Wicks/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area will remain open.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. Steep grades along the road section may slow interstate traffic even further.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.