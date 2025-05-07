Northwest Wyoming roadway shoulder sealing scheduled near Manderson on May 12

Fog sealing of highway shoulders is slated for a mid-May start in northwest Wyoming.

Fog sealing uses quick-drying oil to seal highway shoulders, and it is part of the Wyoming Department of Transportation's summer chip-sealing maintenance program.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather conditions.

Fog sealing is scheduled beginning Monday, May 12, on Wyoming 131 near Manderson between the railroad tracks and U.S. 16/20/Wyoming 789.

Fog sealing will continue through the week between Manderson and Basin on U.S.16/20/Wyoming 789 (milepost 184 to milepost 195), west of Greybull on U.S. 14/16/20 (milepost 205.29 to milepost 209), and between Greybull and Lovell on U.S. 310 (milepost 209 to milepost 225.5).

Fog sealing will continue, weather permitting, on Monday, May 19, on U.S. 26/287 west of Riverton near Diversion Dam Junction, and U.S. 26/287 northwest of Diversion Dam Junction (milepost 85 to milepost 92.41).

"We're asking people to avoid driving, running or bicycling on the fog-sealed highway shoulders for 24 hours," said WYDOT fog sealing foreman Shane Shoopman of Ten Sleep. "These roadways will be chip sealed later this summer."

WYDOT's summer maintenance chip sealing work, which includes fog sealing, is the most cost-effective way of maintaining and extending the life of highways in Wyoming.

For information about road maintenance, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.