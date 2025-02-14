Madison Insurance Group’s Mark Sims Featured in New Business Tax Strategy Book: The Business Owners Guide to Tax Freedom

Mark Sims, President at Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group is proud to announce that Mark Sims, a recognized leader in risk management and alternative insurance strategies, is a featured contributor in the best selling book, The Business Owners Guide to Tax Freedom. The recently released book is now available on Amazon and in select bookstores nationwide.Authored by top tax experts, including Edward W. Cotney, Douglas A. Dickey CPA, and Dustin MacFarlane Esq., this essential guide empowers business owners with proactive tax strategies to minimize tax burdens, enhance cash flow, and protect business assets. The book provides actionable insights on comprehensive tax planning—moving beyond compliance to help entrepreneurs maximize financial efficiency.Mark Sims shares his expertise on how strategic insurance solutions can play a vital role in tax-efficient planning. His contributions focus on innovative approaches that allow businesses to hedge risk while leveraging tax advantages, a critical component in today’s volatile economic landscape.“Too many business owners overpay in taxes simply because they don’t know their options,” said Mark Sims, President at Madison Insurance Group. “This book is a game-changer, offering entrepreneurs the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their financial future. At Madison Insurance Group, we are committed to helping businesses secure their assets while optimizing their tax strategies.”The Business Owners Guide to Tax Freedom is designed to demystify tax planning for business owners of all sizes. Unlike traditional tax guides focused on compliance, this book provides strategies that business owners can implement immediately. To purchase your copy, visit Amazon.com https://a.co/d/armW8mF About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group specializes in enterprise risk management, alternative risk transfer, and tailored insurance solutions that empower businesses to manage risk efficiently while enhancing financial stability. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the firm provides innovative strategies that align with business owners’ long-term growth objectives. By leveraging cutting-edge risk structures, Madison Insurance Group helps clients protect assets, optimize tax advantages, and navigate complex financial landscapes. For more information visit: www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

