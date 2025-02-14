NextgenID COMPLETES PHASE 1 OF PRESENCEID™ NETWORK DEPLOYMENT ACROSS USPS LOCATIONS

To enable Federal, State, and Local governments and commercial businesses to conveniently access identity proofing services at their local Post Office locations

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextgenID , a leading provider of identity management solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 1 of its PresenceID™ Network deployment. This significant milestone marks a pivotal advancement in the ongoing collaboration between NextgenID and the United States Postal Service (USPS) to deliver secure, efficient, and streamlined identity-proofing services at kiosks (Identity Stations) located in Post Offices nationwide.NextgenID and USPS have been working on a strategic pilot program in the National Capital Region over the past two years. This pilot initiative has served as a critical proving ground for NextgenID's advanced PresenceID™ state-of-the-art identity stations catering to the diverse needs of both government and commercial identity proofing requirements.PresenceID™ is a scalable solution designed to meet the evolving needs of government and commercial entities that require secure, dependable, and fast identity verification and proofing services. With Phase 1 complete, NextgenID is now equipped to offer enhanced verification and proofing services in select Post Offices across a wider geographical reach, ensuring faster and more reliable identity-proofing services.“We are delighted to announce the successful completion of Phase 1 of the USPS PresenceID™ Network deployment,” said Mohab Murrar, President and CEO of NextgenID. “Our collaboration with the Postal Service’s visionary leadership has been an invaluable opportunity to demonstrate the full potential of our patented SRIP (Supervised Remote Identity Proofing) technology, also known as Onsite Attended Enrollment, which is powered by the second and third generations of our advanced identity stations - the first IAL-3 Kantara certified Identity Proofing and Supervised Remote Identity Proofing solution. By combining our expertise in identity proofing with USPS’s extensive reach, we are establishing a reliable, accessible, nationwide network that enhances security, improves efficiency, and benefits communities coast to coast. We look forward to further expanding the PresenceID™ Network and setting new standards in support of citizen identity proofing services across the industry.”This strategic initiative will enable Federal, State, and Local governments and commercial businesses to conveniently access identity proofing services at their local Post Office, providing a more accessible and convenient option.About USPSThe United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week through the affordable, reliable, and secure delivery of mail and packages in every American community. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America’s most valued and trusted brands.About NextgenIDNextgenID, headquartered in Northern Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced identity management solutions, transforming how identities are verified across government, defense, and commercial sectors. With a focus on security, innovation, and operational excellence, NextgenID offers high-assurance identity-proofing and enrollment solutions that meet stringent industry standards. Its patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) process provides a scalable, cost-effective alternative to traditional in-person methods, enabling secure remote verification of biographic, biometric, and administrative data. NextgenID’s technology supports daily identity verification for customers and employees nationwide. As the only company certified by the Kantara Initiative for IAL-3, NextgenID continues to lead the industry with its PresenceID™ Network rollout and ongoing FedRAMP Moderate-to-High certification efforts, delivering secure, scalable, and accessible identity-proofing solutions across the country.

