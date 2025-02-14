Her Write to Rise Mentorship Day to Empower Young Women in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 1, 2025, Six-Figure Chicks and Her Write to Rise will host the inaugural Her Write to Rise Mentorship Day at Cambria Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona (222 E Portland St, Phoenix, AZ 85004). This transformative event aims to inspire and empower young women, ages 18–26, by connecting them with successful female entrepreneurs and community leaders for a day of mentorship, networking, and personal growth.The event will feature authors from the Six-Figure Chicks book series as mentors, sharing their journeys and providing insights on business, leadership, financial literacy, and personal development. Attendees will gain professional advice and build meaningful connections to help them set and achieve their career and life goals.Event Highlights Include:• Vision Board Workshop: Empowering participants to visualize and plan their personal and professional goals.• Keynote & Mentor Talks: Real-life lessons from accomplished women in business and leadership.• Networking & Q&A: Opportunities to connect directly with female entrepreneurs and leaders.• Scholarship Opportunity: $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a young woman to support her education, business, or personal development.“Her Write to Rise is more than a mentorship day—it’s a platform for women to share stories, heal, and uplift the next generation," said Mel Carr, founder of Six Figure Chicks. "Many young women lack access to strong female role models, and this event bridges that gap by fostering meaningful mentorship and community connections.”This event is the first in a series of Mentorship Days planned for cities aligned with upcoming Six-Figure Chicks book launches, including Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Denver.Mentees can register for free here: https://givebutter.com/HerWritetoRise ###

